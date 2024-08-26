29 country-made bombs seized from forest in Theni district

Following specific information that country-made bombs had been planted in multiple locations inside a tamarind forest in Theni district, police arrested one person and seized 29 bombs on Monday.

Police said the members of Graama Kaaval Kuzhu (village protection committee) received information that some persons had allegedly planted the bombs with an intention to attack wild animals in the block at night

Even as the volunteers of the committee went inside the forest, a suspect attempted to escape, but they nabbed him and handed him over to the police. He was identified as Sivakumar, 30, of A Vadipatti and he had planted the bombs in different locations with the sole aim of killing wild animals that roamed at night. Periakulam Vadakarai police registered a case and seized 29 country made bombs.

An expert from the forensic sciences laboratory was deployed to examine the chemical composition of the bomb.

A senior police officer said that after obtaining the scientific report, they would produce them in the court. Meanwhile, based on the confession of Sivakumar, the police were on the look out for another suspect, who absconded after he was given a hot chase. His mobile phone was also switched off.

The police also said that Sivakumar and his accomplices were aware of the movements of wild animals in the region and they would inquire as to whether there was any network behind them.

