29 beedi leaf bundles retrieved from sea

September 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen have retrieved 29 beedi leaf bundles from sea, which have been apparently abandoned by the smugglers after being chased by the police even as they were being taken to Sri Lanka on a boat.

Police said fishermen Stephen and Arun of Idinthakarai found 29 bundles floating on the sea when they were fishing at 5 nautical miles off the Idinthakarai coast on Wednesday. They brought the bundles to the shore and informed the Coastal Security Group police, Koodankulam, about it.

 When the police opened the bundles, they found that each bundle had 30 kg beedi leaves and suspected that the smugglers might have thrown the beedi leaf bundles into the sea after being chased by the any of the enforcement agencies. Further investigations are on.

