2,897 personnel cast postal votes

In a special camp, 2,897 personnel deployed on poll duty in the district exercised their postal votes here on Friday.

The district administration had organised in two phases, for the poll duty personnel to exercise their votes on March 26. However, due to some reasons, a majority among them were unable to cast their votes on the date.

Hence, personnel from the police, fire and rescue services, Home Guards, Ex-Servicemen, Ex-policemen and NSS cadets from the six Assembly constituencies in the district exercised their vote through postal ballot.

District Election Officer and Collector K. Senthil Raj, who had been leading the campaign for 100% vote as per the Election Commission of India's guidelines, supervised the arrangements made at the Kamaraj College for the personnel to cast their votes.

District Revenue Officer Kannabiran, Tahsildar (Election) Ragu and among other officials were present.