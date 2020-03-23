287 quarantined in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi

Foreign returnees numbering 158 in Tirunelveli district and 129 in Tenkasi district have been house quarantined and they are being monitored by doctors attached to the Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, Collectors of the two districts have urged returnees within the last 30 days to report to block development officers or primary health centres (PHCs) for medical assistance for ailment, if any, to check possible community transmission of COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Tirunelveli Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said a returnee, who arrived from Abu Dhabi via Dubai and tested positive for COVID-19, was undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH), where a three-tier arrangement had been created.

Three-tier testing

Persons with fever, cold and cough would be examined in the first step. Those manifesting symptoms would be taken along with persons who were in touch with them to the next level of treatment — monitoring with medication. On confirmation of COVID-19, the ‘positive’ cases would be shifted to treatment ward, where all facilities, including ventilators, had been put in place.

Although 12 persons tested negative, a youth from Samooharengapuram in Tirunelveli district, who returned from Abu Dhabi via Dubai, tested positive for the virus. He was undergoing treatment and was “stable”, she said.

“Hence, my appeal to those who have returned to the district from foreign countries is that they should inform either the officials of local administration or the nearest primary health centre about their presence here so that it will be easy for the administration to screen them medically and provide them with appropriate line of treatment if required,” the Collector said. “As of now, 158 persons in Tirunelveli district and 129 in Tenkasi district have been quarantined in their houses on returning from foreign destinations.”

Disinfectant was being sprayed in TVMCH, PHCs and in places frequented by the public everyday. While a 400-bed separate block in TVMCH was ready, private hospitals in Valliyoor, Ambasamudram and Cheranmahadevi areas had been asked to ready 25% of their beds in a separate block with exclusive entry and exits.

Meanwhile, new restrictions were imposed in TVMCH and its multi-specialty block opposite the TVMC men’s hostel for entry of patients. After patients with fever were checked with thermal scanners, they and an attendant were allowed inside after their hands were sanitised in the presence of policemen.

Though the Janata curfew ended at 5 a.m. on Monday, Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai sported a deserted look. However, the situation changed when residents came to know about the promulgation of prohibitory orders to be clamped from 6 p.m. on Tuesday till March 31. With suspension of train services, the Tirunelveli railway junction was deserted.