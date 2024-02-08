284 candidates take part in second phase of police recruitment in Virudhunagar

February 08, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

The physical efficiency test for first batch of 284 candidates who were qualified after physical measurement test for recruitment of police constable, jail warder and firemen was held here on Thursday.

A statement said that out of the 284 candidates, 280 turned up. They undertook rope climbing, long jump or high jump, 100 metre dash or 400 metre run.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Police Training) Annie Vijaya and Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan Abdullah inspected the selection process.

The SP said that out of the 849 candidates who had qualified for the physical measurement test, 430 were called for in the first batch. The remaining 419 candidates would undergo certificate verification and physical measurement test on Friday. The qualified candidates would undergo physical efficiency test on Saturday.