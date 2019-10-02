2.81 kg gold worth ₹1.08 cr. seized at Madurai airport

MADURAI
Air Intelligence Unit of Customs department on Tuesday made a huge haul of 2.81 grams of gold worth ₹1.08 crore in two separate seizures at Madurai airport.
The officials, led by Assistant Commissioner A. Venkadesh Babu, seized 21 gold biscuits, weighing 2.10 kg, from one A. Thesdhehir, 47, of Tiruchi, who arrived here from Singapore by an Air India Express flight.
Mr. Babu said he had concealed the gold in two LED rechargeable emergency lights. The seized gold was valued at ₹81.20 lakh.
In another incident, the Customs sleuths seized 706.31 grams of gold, worth ₹27.31 lakh, from one S. Sankar of Madurai, who arrived from Colombo. He had concealed the gold in powder form in a rubberised clay material in specially created cavities in his jean pants and also in his checked-in luggage.
