28,000 appeals seeking assistance under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimaithogai scheme received in Virudhunagar district

October 05, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district has received 28,000 appeals from women seeking ₹1,000 monthly assistance under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimaithogai scheme.

This was revealed at a meeting held to review the implementation of the scheme in the district by Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu with officials, led by Collector V.P. Jayaseelan on Thursday.

The Ministers said that 1.06 crore applicants had benefitted under the scheme, which was launched Statewide on September 15. However, the State Government had given an opportunity to those who had submitted their applications seeking the benefit but were rejected by officials, to appeal within one month.

The Ministers asked the officials to give special attention in scrutinising each and every appeal. Even a simple mistake would give a wrong impression in the minds of the people.

Revenue Divisional Officers, Tahsildars and other officials and employees should take up the scrutiny work in a coordinated manner. The officials would give clear explanation to the applicants for rejection of their applications. Besides, they should ensure that no qualified applicant was rejected.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, RDOs Viswanathan (Sivakasi) and Sivakumar (Sathur) were among those who participated in the meeting.

