280 school children included in CM’s Breakfast Scheme in Dindigul district

March 02, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Visakan serves breakfast to students at Corporation Middle School on Shanthai Road in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

As many as 280 more students of a government school here were covered under phase two of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme which got underway on Wednesday.

Collector S. Visakan inaugurated the distribution of breakfast to students of Class I to V at the Corporation Middle School in Santhaipettai. He also served food to the students, stated a press release. The Collector said 2,285 students from 48 primary schools in Dindigul Corporation and Kodaikanal panchayat union limits were covered in the first phase.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, Chief Engineer Narayanan, School’s Headmistress Chandini and others were present.

Earlier, the Collector flagged off a rally to create awareness among the public on the Tamil Nadu Official Language Act, 1956, on behalf of the Department of Tamil Development.

The rally was taken out on the occasion of the Tamil Nadu Official Language Act Week and the celebrations of which will continue until March 8.

School and college students, government employees, officials, and the public carried placards extolling the virtues of Tamil language. It started at Dindigul Revenue Divisional Officer’s office, passed via the flower market, Dindigul Main Road and concluded at Corporation office.

Former Deputy Director of Department of Tamil Development P. Chandra and Assistant Director P. Elango were present.

