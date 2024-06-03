2.80 hectares government land retrieved

Officials have retrieved 2.80 hectares of government land in water bodies on which seven brick kilns had been built illegally in Tirunelveli district.

Officials of the Department of Revenue and Water Resources Organisation had issued notices to the owners of the seven brick kilns at Nambi Nagar near Nanguneri, asking them to remove the illegal structures inside the water bodies. But the brick kiln owners ignored the order.

Hence, the officials, accompanied by police, swung into action on Monday and removes the brick kilns built inside the water bodies. Similarly, they are expected to remove the seven houses built there as notices had been issued for their removal too.