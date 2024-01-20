280 anganvadis in Radhapuram constituency to get smart classrooms

January 20, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After successfully creating smart classrooms in all 303 government and government-aided schools in his Radhapuram Assembly constituency, Speaker M. Appavu has informed that efforts are on to create similar facilities in all 280 anganvadis in his legislative segment during the ensuing academic year.

Mr. Appavu was addressing a meeting held here on Saturday to release the research findings of the study conducted by the students and the professors of St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai, on the impact of these smart classrooms in teaching and learning process.

Mr. Appavu said the smart classrooms were created in all 303 government and government-aided primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools in Radhapuram constituency, all school education department offices in Tirunelveli district for conducting meetings through videoconference, an Industrial Training Institute and two Mano Colleges. In all, this facility had been created in 315 places.

Moreover, the spoken English sessions were being conducted everyday for the children as communicating in English could equip them with better employable qualities and hence fetch them enviable jobs, especially in the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, ISRO’s Propulsion Research Complex at Mahendragiri, both in Radhapuram constituency, the Speaker said.

Referring to the research findings, Mr. Appavu said the encouraging results of the study had motivated him to create similar facilities also in the anganvadis in his constituency.

“Since the anganvadis deal with the children from poor families, the smart classroom created there will sharpen their minds and improve understanding capacity besides strengthening the reasoning skills and their attitude. Hence, it is proposed to introduce smart classrooms in all 280 anganvadis in Radhapuram constituency during the upcoming academic year,” Mr. Appavu said.

The Speaker also appealed to District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to merge the schools with lesser number of students with the nearby schools with sufficient students’ strength so as to ensure quality of education to all children. “In Radhapuram constituency, 20 schools have less than 10 students,” he noted.

Dr. Karthikeyan in his address said the smart classrooms had taken the students’ level of understanding and performance to next level as the foundation of learning had been strengthened through modern teaching techniques. “The smart classrooms improve the learning ambience and ‘hand – heart connect’ to make understanding easier. Hence, the retention of even toughest topic becomes tremendously longer,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Pa. Moorthy, who released the research findings, said the students who would find it tough to grasp new lessons while studying from a book, would find it interesting when they get exposed to smart classrooms.

Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University N. Chandrasekar, who received the research findings, said the digital approach would take the students’ understanding capacity to different level.

Registrar, MSU, J. Socratees the beneficiary students’ quest for knowledge would get sharpened by the smart classrooms and the venture would open a new world to them.

Chief Educational Officer G. Muthusamy, principal of St. Xavier’s College of Education, T. Thomas Alexander and others participated in the function.