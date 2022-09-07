28 goats killed in Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram

Twenty eight goats of a farmer were killed by dogs in Kalkinatru Valasai on Wednesday.

The animals were kept in the farm and the farmer had left home in the evening.

"When I returned to the farm at 5 p.m., we found the animals dead," said a. Muniyammal.

She added that three families were dependant on the animals for their livelihood and their entire day is spent for bringing up the goats. The families have lost 28 out of the 30 goats.

She complained that the dogs had bitten the throat and killed the animals but did not eat the meat.

Only on Tuesday, 20 goats were killed by dogs at Vellamasi Valasai.