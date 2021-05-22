28 deaths recorded in Madurai

A total of 28 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Madurai district on Saturday, making it the highest number of deaths recorded in the district in a single day.

The total deaths increased the district’s toll to 785. Of these deaths, 14 were recorded in Government Rajaji Hospital. A 29-year-old male without any comorbidities died at a private hospital. Similarly, another 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old female died in GRH due to COVID-19.

A total of 1,352 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded, increasing the total number of cases in the district to 54,588. As many as 748 patients got discharged and the active cases stood at 12,875.

Virudhunagar

For the first-time, number of cases in Virudhunagar district crossed the 1,000-mark with 1,287 persons testing positive.

With this, the number of active cases breached the 5,000-mark and stood at 5,457, after discharge of 620 patients.

Meanwhile, eight persons died in the district. Among them two were women. While one of the deceased was a 42-year-old man, others were between 53 years and 81 years of age. Except for one who had died on May 4, all others had died between May 19 and 21 in different hospitals in the State. This has taken the death toll to 325.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases went past 30,000 and stood at 30,431, with a total discharge of 24,649 patients.

Ramanathapuram

Following swab test results, at least 17 personnel at the Coast Guard station in Mandapam, who tested positive, were admitted for treatment, officials at the district health department here said on Saturday.

In all 109 persons had tested positive on a single day from Mandapam area which included 13 from the Sri Lankan Refugee Camp and 19 workers employed by a contractor, who are engaged in the construction of a new bridge at Pamban.

Senior officials from the district inspected the area and directed the civic authorities to conduct door-to-door swab tests in the next four days. Several teams were formed to ensure that the home quarantined patients adhered to the norms.