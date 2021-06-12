279 fresh cases in Madurai district

MADURAI

12 June 2021 21:35 IST

Madurai recorded 279 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, increasing the total number of positive cases in the district to 69,880.

A total of 1,420 persons were discharged and the number of active cases stands at 5,921. Six deaths were recorded, increasing the district’s death toll to 1,022.

Advertising

Advertising

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar records eight COVID-19 deaths

Virudhunagar district on Saturday turned back to bad days and registered eight COVID deaths that took the death toll to 487.

Three women and two men, including two men aged below 50 years, succumbed to the viral infection at different hospitals since June 9.

Meanwhile, the district recorded the lowest fresh positive cases of 273 since May 17. After discharge of 444 patients, the number of active cases came down to 3,042.