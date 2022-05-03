27,361 Plus Two students to take public exam in Dindigul district

A total of 22,075 students of Class X, 24,467 students of Class XI and 27,361 students of Class XII in Dindigul district will be appearing for the public examinations this year.

Dindigul revenue district includes educational districts of Dindigul, Palani, Batlagundu and Vedasandur.

In a press release, Chief Educational Officer C.Karuppasamy said there would be 113 exam centres for Class 10 and five private exam centres while combined centres for HSS is 85 and three private exam centres.

Students of Class XI of 215 schools and Class XII of 212 schools will take the exam.

The split-up of students of Class X appearing for the public exam stood at 14,117 boys and 13,244 girls, for Class XI, 12,020 boys and 12,447 girls, and for Class XII, 10,646 boys and 11,429 girls.

According to K. Palpandy, Headmaster, MSP Solai Nadar Memorial Boys Higher secondary School in Dindigul, “We have given our students the reserve question paper prepared for the second revision in case of leakage. Hence, I am counting on the adequate revisions and preparations done at school for students to perform well in the exams.

”The public exams for Class XII students will begin on May 5, for Class XI students on May 9 and for Class X students from May 6. The exams will get over in May and results are expected in June and July.