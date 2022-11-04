27,200 kg of ration rice seized from three rice mills in Madurai district

B. Sneha Priya, Superintendent of Police, Food Cell, inspecting a rice mill in Madurai on Friday.

Surprise raids conducted by the sleuths of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department on Friday revealed hoarding of 27,200 kg of ration rice in three private rice mills in Madurai district.

Acting on a tip-off, the team, led by Food Cell Superintendent of Police, B. Sneha Priya, raided rice mills at Karisalkulam, Panaiyur and Anupanadi.

The officials found 8,500 kg of boiled rice belonging to public distribution system. Similarly, the team found 14,000 kg of ration rice in the rice mill at Panaiyur and 4,700 kg of rice in Anupanadi.

The Food Cell sleuths have registered three separate cases and arrested A. Muthukrishnan who was running the rice mill at Panaiyur.

The team is on the lookout for two persons identified as, Dhakshinamoorthi and Selvam Kannayiram, for having assisted in smuggling of ration rice to the rice mills.

An enquiry has revealed that the ration rice hoarded was meant for grinding so as to turn it into cattle and poultry feed.

The SP has instructed the Food Cell units in southern districts to take up inspection of rice mills and prevent hoarding of ration rice. She has warned smugglers of ration rice with stringent action.