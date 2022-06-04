2,714 candidates get offer letters at job mela

13,462 people with various qualifications attend recruitment drive

Labour Welfare Minister CV. Ganesan gives offer letter to a candidate at a job mela held in Oddanchathiram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A mega job mela in the private sector, organised by the district administration and employment exchange and career development centre, was held in Oddanchatram near here on Saturday.

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani and Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan distributed offer letters to 2,714 eligible candidates who participated in the mela, according to an official release.

As many as 13,462 people who had educational qualifications, including completion of Class V, SSLC, HSS, graduate degree, diploma, ITI, B.Ed, computer knowledge, etc., participated in the mela, which saw participation of 320 companies.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Periyasamy said that through various efforts of the State, educated youngsters are benefitting through such camps. He added that such easily accessible camps must be held often for the benefit of the youth.

Candidates interested in seeking government jobs utilise the opportunity by taking up coaching classes being held at employment exchanges and career development centres in each district under the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, he added.

Mr Sakkarapani said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has been providing a platform for youngsters seeking job opportunities under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme.

He spoke about how the previous job melas held in the district benefitted more than 2,500 job seekers. He also asked the candidates to take up any jobs that come their way and work hard to be the best performer in that job.

Mr. Ganesan said that measures would be taken to achieve 100% employment rate in Tamil Nadu. He also said that permission has been given to set up 11 new career development centres in addition to the 91 such centres currently functioning in the State.

Director of Employment and Training K. Veera Raghava Rao said that as many as 80,916 people have benefitted from 59 private job melas held by the State across Tamil Nadu in which 4.47 lakh of youngsters participated.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, Palani MLA I. P. Senthil Kumar, Vedasandur MLA C. Gandhirajan and Additional Collector (Development) C. Dineshkumar were present.