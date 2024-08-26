ADVERTISEMENT

270 kg beedi leaves seized

Published - August 26, 2024 07:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have detained a mini cargo vehicle with 270 kg beedi leaves and arrested one person who was accompanying the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

 The mini cargo vehicle was transporting nine bundles of beedi leaves, weighing about 270 Kg, to North Terespuram beach on Sunday night, when police detained the vehicle with the beedi leaf bundles, which were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka in boats.

 The police detained P. Arockiya Johnson, 36, of Terespuram, who was accompanying the vehicle. On seeing the vehicle and Arockiya Johnson being arrested by the police, the boat loaded with beedi leaf bundles, which had been waiting in the sea to receive the remaining nine bundles, escaped.

 Efforts are on to arrest the persons who escaped in the boat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US