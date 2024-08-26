270 kg beedi leaves seized

Police have detained a mini cargo vehicle with 270 kg beedi leaves and arrested one person who was accompanying the vehicle.

The mini cargo vehicle was transporting nine bundles of beedi leaves, weighing about 270 Kg, to North Terespuram beach on Sunday night, when police detained the vehicle with the beedi leaf bundles, which were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka in boats.

The police detained P. Arockiya Johnson, 36, of Terespuram, who was accompanying the vehicle. On seeing the vehicle and Arockiya Johnson being arrested by the police, the boat loaded with beedi leaf bundles, which had been waiting in the sea to receive the remaining nine bundles, escaped.

Efforts are on to arrest the persons who escaped in the boat.