27-year-old man’s organs donated

A 27-year-old man’s organs were donated after he was declared brain dead by doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai on Thursday. More than seven persons were benefited by the organ donation.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 8, M. Kannan of Peraiyur taluk in Madurai district who was riding a two-wheeler near Uthamapalayam in Theni district fell from the vehicle and sustained head injuries. He was referred to the GRH from Government Theni Medical College Hospital.

He was declared brain dead at 12.20 a.m. on Thursday. His wife Veeralakshmi was willing to donate his organs, following which they were harvested.

The harvested heart was taken to MGM Hospital in Chennai, liver to Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai and skin to Grace Kennett Foundation Hospital in Madurai. While one of his kidneys was sent to Government Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and the other was allotted to Government Rajaji Hospital, which also received his corneas.

Government Rajaji Hospital and Madurai Medical College administration paid homage to the departed soul and the district administration gave State honours to the body of the deceased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.