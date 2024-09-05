27 students who passed Plus Two supplementary exam admitted to colleges, ITIs

A special grievance redressal meeting for students who passed Plus Two through supplementary examination was held in Virudhunagar on Thursday.

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan interacted with each of the 60 students, who had not joined higher courses, at the meeting.

While the students were told about the higher education guidance programme, they expressed their inability to join colleges due to poor economic condition, lack of guidance, and not getting admission in the courses of their choice.

After giving them counselling on various schemes of the State Government to encourage them to pursue higher education, efforts were taken to provide admission to 11 students in Government Arts and Science colleges, five in private colleges and 11 in industrial training institutes in the first phase.

College fee for the students would be paid through the Virudhunagar Educational Trust. Efforts would be taken to put other students also in colleges, the Collector said.

Around 97% of the students who passed Plus Two examination in 2023-24 from Government and Government-aided schools in Virudhunagar district had been admitted for higher courses, he added.

District Supply Officer Anitha and District Lead Bank Manager Pandiselvan were among those who were present.