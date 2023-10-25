HamberMenu
27 sovereigns of gold jewellery burgled

October 25, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The police are on the lookout for the burglars who have stolen ₹ 13-lakh-worth gold ornaments from the house of an earthmover operator. Police said the earthmover operator Manikandan, 30, of Bharathi Nagar near Kannankulam under Pazhavoor police station limits suffered injuries in a road accident on October 22 and was admitted to a private hospital near Nagercoil. Since maxillofacial surgery had to be performed on Manikandan for the injury he had suffered on the face, his wife Pavithra returned home from the hospital to pledge her gold ornaments to mobilise money for the surgical procedure of her husband. As she found that 27 sovereigns of her ornaments and ₹ 11,000 in cash had been stolen from the house, Ms. Pavithra filed a complaint with Pazhavoor police, who have registered a case.

