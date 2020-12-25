27 passengers injured as truck hits bus near Madurai

The injured have been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital, and the police have detained the truck driver

At least 27 passengers, including 10 women, sustained minor injuries as a private bus tipped over after a speeding truck hit it on the Tiruchi-Madurai highway at Othakadai junction near here on Friday.

The police said that the injured were admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

The bus, coming from PonNamaravathi was trying to enter Othakadai near the Agricultural College and Research Institute from the Melur-Madurai fourway highway. Barricades had been placed on both lanes at the junction to slow down the vehicles as a safety measure. However, a couple of days back, the barricades were removed, a police official said.

“With no barricades, the vehicles had not stopped at the junction and were proceeding at a high speed. The bus driver, who realized that the container truck coming from Thoothukudi had not slowed down, tried his best to avoid a direct collision. However, the truck hit the rear end of of the bus,” the police official said.

In the impact of the collision, the bus fell on its side. Onlookers broke the windshield of the bus to rescue the injured passengers.

Othakadai police have picked up the truck driver, Kanagaraj of Thoothukudi.