27 in fray for Madurai LS constituency

With Friday being the last day for withdrawal of nominations, a total of 27 candidates were in the fray in Madurai Parliamentary constituency that goes to the poll on April 18.

As per the list released by the Returning Officer of Madurai constituency, S. Natarajan, the candidate from Bahujan Samaj Party A. Dhavamani is at top of the list. AIADMK candidate V.V.R. Raj Satyen and CPI (M) candidate Su. Venkatesan are placed second and third in the candidates’ list.

Officials said that the candidates would appear in the same order on EVMs.

After scrutiny of nominations on Wednesday, a total of 36 candidates were in the fray.

