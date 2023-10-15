ADVERTISEMENT

27 fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

October 15, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Fishermen in the coastal villages were shocked to hear about the arrest and have appealed to the Union and State governments to help them

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna

Mechanised fishing boats anchored in Rameswaram fishing jetty. The Sri Lankan Navy personnel have arrested 27 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam and also impounded five of their mechanised boats while they were reportedly engaged in fishing along the Palk Bay, on October 14.  | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The Sri Lankan Navy personnel have arrested 27 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam and also impounded five of their mechanised boats while they were reportedly engaged in fishing along the Palk Bay, on October 14.

According to information reaching here, Fisheries Department officials said that over 3000 fishermen had ventured into the sea in the early hours of October 14 and 650 boats were engaged mid-sea.

At around 6 p.m., 27 fishermen, who were fishing near Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel. After detaining the fishermen and their boats, they were taken to Mannar and Kankesanthurai Ports in Sri Lanka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen in the coastal villages were shocked to hear about the arrest and have appealed to the Union and State governments to help them. The officials said that 23 fishermen in four boats from Rameswaram jetty and four fishermen in a boat from Mandapam have ventured into the sea. The officials have identified Xavier of Thangachimadam as a boat owner.

In another development, Thangachimadam fishermen said that on October 13, four fishermen including Sesu Michael Raj, Murugan, Sekar and another person had gone fishing in a fibre boat. They should have returned to the shore on October 14. As there was no sign of them reaching and their whereabouts were unknown, fishermen’s families were in a state of shock. “We have been informed about the missing fishermen with the officials here,” a family member of the fishermen said.

Meanwhile, fishermen leader Jesu Raja said that the governments should intervene immediately and rescue the arrested fishermen and their boats. An emergency meeting of all the associations have been convened today. A decision will be made known soon, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US