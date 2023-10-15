27 fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

October 15, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Sri Lankan Navy personnel have arrested 27 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam and also impounded five of their mechanised boats while they were reportedly engaged in fishing along the Palk Bay, on October 14.

According to information reaching here, Fisheries Department officials said that over 3000 fishermen had ventured into the sea in the early hours of October 14 and 650 boats were engaged mid-sea.

At around 6 p.m., 27 fishermen, who were fishing near Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel. After detaining the fishermen and their boats, they were taken to Mannar and Kankesanthurai Ports in Sri Lanka.

Fishermen in the coastal villages were shocked to hear about the arrest and have appealed to the Union and State governments to help them. The officials said that 23 fishermen in four boats from Rameswaram jetty and four fishermen in a boat from Mandapam have ventured into the sea. The officials have identified Xavier of Thangachimadam as a boat owner.

In another development, Thangachimadam fishermen said that on October 13, four fishermen including Sesu Michael Raj, Murugan, Sekar and another person had gone fishing in a fibre boat. They should have returned to the shore on October 14. As there was no sign of them reaching and their whereabouts were unknown, fishermen’s families were in a state of shock. “We have been informed about the missing fishermen with the officials here,” a family member of the fishermen said.

Meanwhile, fishermen leader Jesu Raja said that the governments should intervene immediately and rescue the arrested fishermen and their boats. An emergency meeting of all the associations have been convened today. A decision will be made known soon, he added.