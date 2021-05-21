27 deaths recorded in Madurai

Highest number recorded on a single day

Madurai district recorded 27 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, making it the highest number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the district on a single day.

Out of these deaths, 16 deaths were recorded in Government Rajaji Hospital. According to the bulletin, a 22-year-old female without any comorbidities and a 25-year-old female without any comorbidities died at the GRH due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

The deaths recorded on Friday, increased the district's toll to 757.

A total of 1,355 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in Madurai on Friday, increasing the total number of cases in the district to 53,243.

A total of 787 persons got discharged and active cases stood at 12,306.

Virudhunagar

district recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths of 13 on a single day that has taken up the death toll to 317.

The district also recorded the highest number of positive cases of 850 in single day on Friday.

Among the dead are six men and seven women. This included six persons aged 50 years or less and seven above 50. Two of the men were 31 years and 37 years old.

The deaths have been reported between May 13 and 20.

After 255 patients got discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,794.

The total number of positive cases is 29,140 and the number of discharged patients was 24,029.