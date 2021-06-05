27-day-old baby tests positive for COVID-19

Kovilpatti

05 June 2021 18:31 IST

A 27-day-old male baby is in home quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources in the Department of Public Health said a woman from Idaiseval near here gave birth to a male baby at the Kovilpatti Government Hospital on May 7. The mother and the baby were discharged after a few days.

When the baby’s grandfather had COVID-19 symptoms, he was screened and he tested positive.

Subsequently, other family members including the baby were screened by the personnel from Villiseri Primary Health Centre on June 2. While all others including the young mother tested negative, the baby tested positive for the viral infection.

“He is in home quarantine and under constant monitoring,” the sources said.