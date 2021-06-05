Madurai

27-day-old baby tests positive for COVID-19

A 27-day-old male baby is in home quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources in the Department of Public Health said a woman from Idaiseval near here gave birth to a male baby at the Kovilpatti Government Hospital on May 7. The mother and the baby were discharged after a few days.

When the baby’s grandfather had COVID-19 symptoms, he was screened and he tested positive.

Subsequently, other family members including the baby were screened by the personnel from Villiseri Primary Health Centre on June 2. While all others including the young mother tested negative, the baby tested positive for the viral infection.

“He is in home quarantine and under constant monitoring,” the sources said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 6:33:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/27-day-old-baby-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article34738973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY