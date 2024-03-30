27 candidates remain in the fray for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat

March 30, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Virudhunagar

All 27 candidates, whose nominations were accepted after scrutiny in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency on Thursday remain in the fray after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Saturday.

None of them opted to withdraw their nomination.

Subsequently, the symbols for the candidates were allocated by the District Election Officer V. P. Jeyaseelan, in the presence of the candidates and their representatives.

Among the candidates are four recognised national and state political parties, followed by six candidates of registered parties (excluding the recognised parties) and 17 independents.

Suresh of Bahujan Samaj Party with Elephant symbol is at the top slot in the ballot paper followed by Congress candidate B. Manickam Tagore (Hand), R. Radikaa of BJP (Lotus) and V. Vijayaprabhakaran of DMDK (Drum).

Interestingly, M. Ashokkumar of Bharatiya Praja Aikkiya Party, which has got the Cane Farmer symbol, earlier used by the Naam Tamilar Party, is placed above the Naam Tamilar Party candidate, S. Kaushik, whose new symbol is mike.

Among other symbols given to candidates are battery torch, diamond, ship, match box, air-conditioner, cricket bat, almirah, auto-rickshaw, ring, pen nib with seven rays, gift pack, gas cylinder, bucket, whistle, pestle and mortar, pressure cooker, belt, noodles bowl, helmet and baby-walker.

MCC, poll expenses explained

Later, in a meeting attended by the candidates and their agents, the DEO explained the model code of conduct and details of election expenditure to be recorded.

General Observer for the constituency, N. N. Ekka, and Expenditure Observer, Radheshyam Jajoo, were present.

The candidates should not take up campaign at places of worship and should not make personal criticism against individuals. Their campaign should not affect the normal life or traffic of the general public, Mr. Jeyaseelan said.

The content of the campaign should not instigate caste or religious sentiments and no campaign should be held after 10 p.m.

Mr. Jajoo said that each candidate can spend a maximum of ₹95 lakh towards election expenditure. The details of expenditure should be submitted to the Election Commission within 30 days of declaring the results. No election advertisements should be released in print and electronic media without the certification of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee

Supertintendent of Police, K. Feroze Khan Abdullah, and District REvenue Officer, R. Rajendran, were among those who were present.

