26,868 birds sighted in Tamirabharani Waterbird Count

Bar-headed geese found in Veppankulam near Sivanthipatti in Tirunelveli district.

TIRUNELVELI

12 February 2021 19:25 IST

The numbers were less this year due to heavy rains in January which resulted in overflowing of almost all tanks

As many as 26,868 birds belonging to 73 domestic and migratory species have been spotted during the recently held 11th edition of Tamirabharani Waterbird Count (TWC 2021) in 62 irrigation tanks in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts.

It was organised by Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre (ACCC), Manimutharu; District Science Centre, Tirunelveli; Pearl City Nature Society, Thoothukudi; and Nellai Nature Club, Tirunelveli; on January 30 and 31. A day earlier, an orientation programme was held for the 120 volunteers - students, farmers, entrepreneurs, homemakers and physicians from across the State. They were divided into seven teams to conduct the count in 62 tanks in the three districts. Ten new tanks were added this year in Tenkasi district.

Of the 26,868 birds sighted, there were over 4,300 Lesser Whistling Duck, 4,200 Cattle Egret. Among the migratory bird species, 1,398 Whiskered Tern, 1,343 Eurasian Wigeon, 1,223 Garganey, 1,019 Northern Pintail were recorded.

A good number of birds were recorded in Vellur tank where 3,578 birds belonging to 30 species were spotted which was followed by Surandai tank where 2,566 from 33 species were sighted. Manur tank with 1,627 birds (30 species), Sundarapandiapuram tank with 1,250 birds (19 species), Vagaikulam tank with 1,193 birds (30) and Arumugamangalam tank with 1,130 birds of 27 species accounted for the major numbers.

While Asian Open-Bill, Oriental Darter, Little Cormorant, Indian Shag and Black-headed Ibis breeding colonies were recorded in Gangaikondan tank, a good number of Oriental Darter breeding colonies with chicks were recorded in Nainarkulam in Tirunelveli Town, in the heart of the city.

Black-tailed Godwits, a migratory bird from Siberia, was seen in Sengulam near Mukkoodal and Kalkurichikulam near Thazhaiyoothu and it has been categorized as ‘near-threatened species’ in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s ‘Red List,’ said M. Mathivanan, Senior Research Associate of ATREE’s ACCC, who coordinated the census.

Bar-headed geese, a migratory bird from Mangolia and known to be one of the highest flying bird species, were seen in Veppankulam in Sivanthipatti. Volunteer Sankar, who participated in TWC 2020, included this tank for census based on his year-long observation.

Sivanthipatti tank

“The Sivanthipatti tank and grasslands around it support diverse flora and fauna. The district administration should protect the entire site,” said Mr. Mathivanan.

The numbers were less this year as heavy rains in January resulted in overflowing of almost all irrigation tanks in the three districts. For instance, Tirunelveli district received 350 mm rainfall in January. With the majority of the tanks that were covered in census brimming with water, the birds flew to the tanks with less water, but were not covered in the census plan. Since the depth of water even in the periphery of the tanks is also high, very few birds could be seen near the shoreline.

Mostly polluted

“Most of the tanks we visited remain polluted. There were garbage, liquor bottles, plastic sachets, use-and-throw plastic items and old clothes which were discarded after a holy dip. The Venthankulam tank, which was desilted by a citizen group ahead of 2019 northeast monsoon and consequently attracted a large number of birds even for breeding last year, has been seriously polluted. It has become a hangout for anti-social elements at night. The tank is also used for open defecation by passengers coming to the recently created temporary bus terminus,” said Mr. Mathivanan.