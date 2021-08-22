267 vehicles involved in sand mining seized

RAMANATHAPURAM

The Ramanathapuram district police have seized 267 vehicles involved in sand mining or smuggling between January and August 20, said Superintendent of Police E Karthik on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the district police had effectively detained 75 persons under the Goondas Act after they were found to have indulged in heinous crimes, including robbery, attempt to murder, POCSO Act among others.

The State government had banned use of tobacco products. Based on surveillance and through reliable inputs received from the general public, the special teams had nabbed the accused.

During the year (from January-August 20), ₹ 40 lakh worth banned tobacco weighing about 850 kg was seized and 777 cases were booked against 786 people for various offences, the SP said.

Similarly, illegal sale of liquor was prohibited and the special teams had seized a little over 10,300 litres and booked 4456 cases in the district against 4395 persons.

The SP warned of severe action against those who indulged in offences against children and women.

The police had been getting vital information through the Hello Police and Mr. Karthik appreciated the residents of Ramanathapuram for sharing specific cases, which helped the police to rush to the spots and avert major clashes and so on.

The Hello Police can be reached at 8300031100, the police control room would be available round-the-clock at 04567-230759, 232110 and 232111, he said and stressed that the information shared by the callers would be strictly confidential.