26.62% of Plus Two students in Madurai score above 500 marks

A little over 26% of Class XII students in Madurai district have scored above 500 out of 600 as per the final results for Class XII State Board examinations which were released on Monday.

The board exams for Class XII students, which were scheduled this year, were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, 50% weightage was given to Class X public exam marks (average of the top three subjects); 20% to Class XI public exam theory marks; and 30% to Class XII practicals or internal marks for both practical and non-practical subject groups.

A total of 17,653 boys and 18,756 girls in the four educational districts of Madurai have passed in the Class XII examinations. An analysis of the data on marks scored by the students shows that 54.81% of the students had scored between 400 and 500, out of the total 600 marks.

Among the students who had scored above 500, a majority of them were from self-financing matriculation schools. A total of 618 government school students and 330 Corporation school students had secured more than 500 marks.

Corporation schools

In the 15 schools under the purview of Madurai Corporation, 536 boys and 1,841 girls have passed the examinations. Among them a student from E.V.R. Nagammayar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School had secured the highest mark of 574.71. Four other students from Velliveethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, E.V.R. Nagamayar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School and Ponmudiyar Corporation Higher Secondary School have secured more than 570 marks.

The Headmistress of Kasturiba Gandhi Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School R. Murugeswari said that the final marks received on Monday were close to the marks that they had anticipated. “The declaration of ‘all pass’ to Class XII students will help reduce the number of dropouts and encourage more students to continue with their higher education,” she said.

Most schools as well as students don’t give much importance to Class XI portions. “But inclusion of 20% weightage from Class XI has shown the importance of focusing on Class XI syllabus,” Ms. Murugeswari said.