HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

2,660 kg of ration rice stocked at house seized

September 11, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue and Civil Supplies CID officials inspecting a house in Anupanadi in Madurai, where they seized 2,660 kg of ration rice on Monday.

Revenue and Civil Supplies CID officials inspecting a house in Anupanadi in Madurai, where they seized 2,660 kg of ration rice on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A raid on a house here, jointly conducted by Revenue Department and Food Cell Criminal Investigation Department officials, revealed hoarding of 2,660 kg of ration rice on Monday.

According to sources, the officials, led by Flying Squad (Civil Supplies) Tahsildar C. Ramachandran and Food Cell CID Inspector Senthilkumar, raided the house at Rajaman Nagar in Anupanadi.

The officials found 2,660 kg of ration rice illegally stocked there. They seized the rice and registered a case. They have picked up one Kathirvel for interrogation.

Related Topics

Madurai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.