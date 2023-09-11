2,660 kg of ration rice stocked at house seized

September 11, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

A raid on a house here, jointly conducted by Revenue Department and Food Cell Criminal Investigation Department officials, revealed hoarding of 2,660 kg of ration rice on Monday.

According to sources, the officials, led by Flying Squad (Civil Supplies) Tahsildar C. Ramachandran and Food Cell CID Inspector Senthilkumar, raided the house at Rajaman Nagar in Anupanadi.

The officials found 2,660 kg of ration rice illegally stocked there. They seized the rice and registered a case. They have picked up one Kathirvel for interrogation.