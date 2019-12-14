2,656 file nominations in Madurai district

A total of 2,656 aspirants filed their nominations for various posts in the local body polls in Madurai district on Friday. According to a press release from the district administration, 27 nominations were filed for the posts of district panchayat ward members.

A total of 1,643 nominations were received for the posts of village panchayat ward members. For the posts of village panchayat presidents, 653 nominations were filed, and for panchayat union member posts 333 papers.