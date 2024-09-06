264 liquor bottles seized from house of ex-serviceman near Virudhunagar

Prohibition Enforcement Wing sleuths seized 264 liquor bottles from the house of an ex-serviceman, M. Veerarajan, near here on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off, the PEW sleuths from Sattur raided the house at Periya Vallikulam in the evening.

The officials found 264 liquor bottles, which the accused had been selling as “military” liquor to his contacts stealthily.

He had claimed that he had brought the bottles from Karnataka.

However, a PEW official suspected the liquor bottles to be fake. Further investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.