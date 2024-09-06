264 liquor bottles seized from house of ex-serviceman near Virudhunagar

Prohibition Enforcement Wing sleuths seized 264 liquor bottles from the house of an ex-serviceman, M. Veerarajan, near here on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the PEW sleuths from Sattur raided the house at Periya Vallikulam in the evening.

The officials found 264 liquor bottles, which the accused had been selling as “military” liquor to his contacts stealthily.

He had claimed that he had brought the bottles from Karnataka.

However, a PEW official suspected the liquor bottles to be fake. Further investigation is under way.