260 kg of ganja seized from house, three held

RAMANATHAPURAM

Three persons were detained and 260 kg of ganja was seized from a house in Nehru Nagar here on Monday.

Following information that ganja was being hoarded in a house, the special team of the Superintendent of Police raided the dwelling and seized the narcotics.

Preliminary inquiries by the Kenikarai police revealed that Nawas Khan (53) of Vannankundu village in the district was into fishing business. He was residing in Nehru Nagar with his family.

The police search revealed that Khan had allegedly kept the ganja in eight gunny bags. Along with Nawas Khan, his two sons identified as Wasim Khan (26) and Abdul Basith (20) were detained.

Based on the confessions, police said that they had identified nine suspects from Rameswaram and Mandapam who may be interrogated. A police team from the narcotics wing in Madurai also visited the district.

E. Karthik, SP, said that following the seizure of ganja in the recent past in Dhanushkodi (24 kg) and at Mandapam (20 kg), they were on surveillance and the special team seized the narcotics. Further investigation is on.