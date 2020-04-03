26 test positive in Dindigul; to be shifted to Karur GH

All the 26 persons, who tested positive to COVID-19 virus would be shifted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital, said Joint Director (Health) Poongothai here on Friday.

The group of persons who had attended the conference in Nizamudeen last week, were taken to isolation wards two days ago. After the samples were sent for swab tests, it was declared that all the 26 persons were found to be positive for COVID-19 virus. They were stable, doctors said.

As the facilities were better, they would be shifted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

The health workers had identified the dwellings of all the 26 persons in the district, which included five in Palani, eight in Natham, two in Dindigul Block and 11 in Dindigul Town respectively. All the neighbourhood in the vicinity were cordoned off for ‘local containment plan’. Special teams from multi departments would be monitoring them regularly, officials informed at a review meeting chaired by District Collector M. Vijayalakshmi.

Bus facility

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Dindigul division) has made arrangements to operate buses for health workers and para medical teams to come for work to the Government Hospital and to other designated locations including Anganwadi, Amma Unavagams ets. According to a TNSTC official, buses would be operated as special service at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 12 noon, 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. covering Natham, Pattiveeranpatti, Eriodu, Kannivadi, Kodaikanal Road and Ariyalur. The arrangement has been made after there were complaints that police harassed two-wheeler riders, who said that they dropped their spouses at the GH or had to pick them up. When the issue was taken up by the Health Department, the Collector ordered plying of buses on select routes to pick up the staff and drop them back.

Talks to be held

Even as the district administration had announced that all meat stalls and fish markets in the district would be instructed to down shutters till April 14, in a bid to prevent public movement, the association office-bearers made an appeal to the Collector. A meeting has been convened on Saturday and a decision would be made known, an official said.