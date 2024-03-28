26 nominations accepted in Tirunelveli constituency

March 28, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After the scrutiny of nominations filed by 38 candidates for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency, 26 nominations have been accepted.

When the 53 nominations filed by 38 candidates for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency were taken up for scrutiny by Collector and Presiding Officer K.P. Karthikeyan on Thursday in the presence of General Observer for the segment Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar, 26 nominations were accepted and 27 others rejected for wrong or lack of proper information.

Of the 26 accepted nominations, four were of the candidates of recognised political parties and sevenby registered political parties while the remaining 15 were independents.

As the last date for withdrawal of nomination falls on Saturday, the number of candidates in the electoral battle for Tirunelveli segment is likely to go down further. After the withdrawal of nominations, the final list of candidates will be released.

When the nomination of BJP candidate Nainar Nagenthran was taken up for scrutiny, Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidate B. Sathya opposed it saying that complete information about a case registered by the Palyamkottai police in 2018 was not mentioned in the nomination. She also said the date of purchase of one of the ancestral properties - bought by Mr. Nagenthran’s grandfather - was not given. However, the objections were overruled.

The nomination filed by Congress rebel candidate and former MP S.S. Ramasubbu was also rejected as he did not attach Form B which is given by the party, authorising one as ‘official candidate.’ The party has fielded C. Robert Bruce as the official candidate.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, Mr. Ramasubbu, said, “I had availed myself only one day leave in the five-year tenure in the Lok Sabha between 2009 and 2014 and raised hundreds of questions on people’s issues. After giving me hope, the party has let me down. So, to express my displeasure over the choice of candidate, I filed my nomination.”

