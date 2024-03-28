ADVERTISEMENT

26 nominations accepted for Tenkasi segment

March 28, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Of the 37 nominations filed by 29 candidates in Tenkasi (Reserved) constituency, 26 papers were accepted and 11 were rejected during scrutiny held at the Collectorate on Thursday.

 In the presence of representatives of the candidates, Collector and Returning Officer A.K. Kamal Kishore scrutinised the nominations.

 Since Puthiya Thamizhagam’s K. Krishnasamy is in the fray as AIADMK candidate in the ‘Two Leaf’ symbol, four more independents – P. Krishnasamy of Kadanjikulam, M. Krishnasamy of Gandhi Colony in Sivagiri, K. K. Krishnasamy of Karivalamvanthanallur and V. Krishnasamy of Malaiyankulam near Chidambarapuram - have filed their nominations.

 “This is an attempt to confuse voters like the problem O. Panneerselvam is facing in Ramanathapuram. Since Dr. Krishnasamy is contesting the election with AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaf’ symbol, which is quite popular among the voters, the electorate will easily identify our candidate and vote for him,” hope the AIADMK office-bearers.

 After being expelled from the AIADMK and denied of ‘Two Leaf’ symbol, the party’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam is facing five more Panneerselvams in the Ramanathapuram constituency.

CONNECT WITH US