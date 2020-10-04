26 cases settled in lok adalat in Virudhunagar district

04 October 2020 18:30 IST

Srivilliputtur

Virudhunagar

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a micro-level lok adalat in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

The micro lok adalats were held at the Srivilliputtur Alternative Disputes Resolution Centre, District Court and also by the Legal Services Committee at Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai, Sivakasi and Rajapalayam.

Virudhunagar district Lok Adalat Chairperson, R. Sridharan and POCSO Act Special Court, Sessions Judge, S. D. Parimala, chaired the adalat at Srivilliputtur.

A total of 206 pending civil, criminal, road accident and cheque bounce cases were taken up for hearing and 26 cases were resolved and orders were issued for ₹85.95 lakh.

DLSA secretary K. Mariappan, organised the event as per the instructions of the District Principal Judge A. Mutusaratha.