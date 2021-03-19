259 nominations received

19 March 2021 21:38 IST

Virudhunagar

After 107 nominations were received in all the seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district on the last day of filing nominations on Friday, the total number of nominations filed in the district stood at 259.

Among all the six days of receiving nominations, that began on March 12, the highest number of nominations were received on the last day.

Advertising

Advertising

This includes multiple nominations filed by candidates, and their dummy candidates.

With most of the candidates of political parties having filed their nominations, filing of papers in all the seven constituencies went on smoothly on the final day.

As of now, Sivakasi Assembly constituency has got most number of nominations – 47 – followed by Aruppukottai (41), SAttur (40), Srivilliputtur (38), Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar and Tiruchuli (31 each).

Scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on Saturday and last day of withdrawal of candidature is on Monday.