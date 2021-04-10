2,561 cases resolved in Lok Adalat

A total of 2,561 cases pending in various courts in the district were resolved through alternative dispute redressal mechanism during the national Lok Adalat held on Saturday.

A total of 4,610 cases were taken for consideration for the Lok Adalat session and by resolving 2,561 cases a total of ₹8.18 crore were settled. Lok Adalat were held in by the District Legal Services Authority in Srivilliputtur court , and at Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai, Tiruchuli, Sivakasi, Sattur by the respective Taluk Legal Services Authority.

District Principal Judge and DLSA Chairperson, A. Muthusaratha, inaugurated the Lok Adalat here. She said that mutually resolving disputes through alternative disputes redressal mechanism will help both the parties.

“Judicial Officials while presiding over hearing of cases in courts of law will have to strictly go by the legal aspects of the cases. However, during Lok Adalat it will give an opportunity for both the parties to air their grievances and put forward their opinions,” she said.

Three couples who were fighting their cases in the Family Court decided to live together again during the Lok Adalat hearing.

The PDJ also gave away ₹18 lakh compensation through an insurance company in a motor accident cases.

Several judicial officers, including POCSO Special Court Judge, S.D. Parimala, Mahila Court Judge, S. Kanchana, DLSA secretary, K. Mariappan, were present.