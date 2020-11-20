₹25,400 seized from Madurai Corporation Assistant Commissioner’s office

Madurai

20 November 2020 11:14 IST

The seizure came after complaints were received about the official collecting bribes

In a joint surprise check, officials of the Inspection Cell and Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Wing seized ₹25,400 unaccounted for money, from the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Zone 4 of the Madurai Corporation on Thursday.

Following complaints of collection of bribe money by the Assistant Commissioner (AC), T.S. Mani (46), DVAC Madurai unit, Deputy Superintendent of Police, M. Sathyaseelan, and Senior Revenue Inspector of Inspection Cell office, Feroze conducted the surprise check at the zonal office near Periyar Bus Stand.

Advertising

Advertising

The officials seized ₹19,900 kept in the official vehicle of the AC. Mani, who is the Administration Officer in the Corporation, also holds additional charge of the post of AC, Zone 4. Besides, ₹5,500 was recovered from the two-wheeler of a junior assistant, K. Murugasamy (54).

The officials have also seized a few files pertaining to fixation of property tax for buildings.

The complaint against the officials was that they were collecting bribe money for fixing reduced property tax. Further investigations are under way.