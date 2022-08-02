2,500 liquor bottles seized

The Ammayanayakanur police seized 2,532 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liqour bottles and arrested M. Kathirvel, 25, of Mettur near Dindigul on Tuesday.

A special team led by Sub Inspector Sheik Dawood conducted a raid in Mettur when Kathirvel’s autorickshaw was intercepted. The police seized 192 bottles packed in four boxes from him and the team raided the house and farm of A. Kasimayan, 45, of Mettur where they seized 2,340 liquor bottles. They also seized an autorickshaw used by Kathirvel while Kasimayan had absconded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The seized bottles and the accused have been handed over to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), Dindigul, for further action.