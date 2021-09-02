Madurai

2,500 kg of ration rice seized, two held

Civil Supplies – Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) has seized 2,500 kg of rice meant for public distribution system from a vehicle here on Thursday early morning.

The sleuths intercepted the vehicle on Alanganallur Main Road and found 50 rice bags, each weighing 50 kg. The rice was packed in Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies bags. The team arrested two persons - P. Mariappan, 35, owner of the vehicle and a rice mill, and driver N. Balamurugan, 33 - both from Kamarajar Salai, and booked a ration shop salesman, R. Krishnan of Kondayampatti in Vadipatti taluk.


