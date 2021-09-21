2,500 kg of ration rice seized in Madurai

Madurai

Civil Supplies–Criminal Investigation Department sleuths seized 2,500 kg of ration rice and arrested two persons in this connection here on Tuesday.

The police are also on the look out for the salesman of a ration shop, R. Krishnan, of Kondayampatti in Vadipatti taluk. During a routine vehicle check on Alanganallur Main Road in the early hours, the team intercepted a cargo vehicle and found in it 50 bags (50 kg each) of ration rice with Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies tags.

P. Mariyappan, 35, owner of vehicle, and driver N. Balamurugan, 33, both from of Kamaraj salai were arrested. All the three have been booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order 1982 and Essential Commodities Act, 1955.