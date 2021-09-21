Madurai

2,500 kg of ration rice seized in Madurai

Civil Supplies–Criminal Investigation Department sleuths seized 2,500 kg of ration rice and arrested two persons in this connection here on Tuesday.

The police are also on the look out for the salesman of a ration shop, R. Krishnan, of Kondayampatti in Vadipatti taluk. During a routine vehicle check on Alanganallur Main Road in the early hours, the team intercepted a cargo vehicle and found in it 50 bags (50 kg each) of ration rice with Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies tags.

P. Mariyappan, 35, owner of vehicle, and driver N. Balamurugan, 33, both from of Kamaraj salai were arrested. All the three have been booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order 1982 and Essential Commodities Act, 1955.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2021 9:05:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/2500-kg-of-ration-rice-seized-in-madurai/article36595171.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY