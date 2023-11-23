HamberMenu
2,500-kg beedi leaves seized from two autos in Thoothukudi

November 23, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested on a charge of smuggling 2,500 kg beedi leaves reportedly to Sri Lanka by boat.

 Police said two cargo autorickshaws were spotted on the road leading from the saltpans to the beach on South Beach Road on Wednesday night. When the police surrounded the vehicles, a boat anchored on the beach sped away even as a few unidentified persons escaped in their bikes.

 However, the police managed to nab Dinesh, 30 and Edison, 20, both from Koodankulam in Tirunelveli district from the cargo autos carrying 2,500 Kg beedi leaves in 83 bags.

