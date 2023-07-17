HamberMenu
‘2.50 lakh students to join ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme this year’

July 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan handing over education assistances to students in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan handing over education assistances to students in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Even as over 4 lakh girl students have been enrolled in ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme, 2.50 lakh beneficiaries are expected to join this scheme during this fiscal, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan has said.

Speaking at ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ career guidance event organised here on Monday, Ms. Geetha said over 4 lakh girl students had been enrolled in the ‘Putuhumai Penn’ scheme as this scheme ensures the disbursal of ₹ 1,000 a month for the beneficiaries joining higher education in the colleges after completing their Plus Two in government schools.

After witnessing the benefits of this scheme, 2.50 lakh more students are expected to be enrolled under this scheme during this financial year.

“Hence, the girl students should make use of this scheme to come up in life by attaining more educational qualifications,” Ms. Geetha said.

The Minister also handed over appointment orders to the heirs of nine nutritious meal scheme workers who died in harness.

Collector K. SenthilRaj, Deputy Collector (Training) Prabhu and District Social Welfare Officer Rathi Devi were present.

